INTERACTIVE MAP: Mass Pike exit renumbering

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The exit signs across the Massachusetts Turnpike have begun to have new numbers assigned to comply with federal mandates.
The MassDOT has started to change the exit numbers along the Mass Pike Sunday, December 11. The new exits will now correspond with a mileage-based system. Exit signs will be replaced on all highways that run through Massachusetts, including Interstate-91.
The exit numbers are being changed by MassDOT, to comply with federal highway mandates, which require mile-based exit signs. The benefits of the new signage include easier vehicle mileage tracking and more accurate emergency responses.
New Mass Pike Exits
|Old Exit
|New Exit
|Street/Route
|1 (WB)
|3 (WB)
|Jct. RTE 41 & RTE 102
|2
|10
|SJct. US 20
|3
|41
|Jct. US 202 & RTE 10
|4
|45
|Jct. I-91 & US 5
|5
|49
|Jct. RTE 33
|6
|51
|Jct. I-291
|7
|54
|Jct. RTE 21
|8
|63
|Jct. RTE 32
|9
|78
|Jct. I-84
|10
|90
|Jct. I-290, I-395, & RTE 12
|10A
|94
|Jct. US 20, RTE 146, & RTE 122A
|11
|96
|Jct. RTE 122
|11A
|106
|Jct. I-495
|12
|111
|Jct. RTE 9
|13
|117
|Jct. RTE 30
|14 (EB)
|123 (EB)
|Jct. I-95, RTE 128, & RTE 30
|15A/B (WB)
|123A/B (WB)
|Jct. I-95, RTE 128, & RTE 30
|16 (WB)
|125 (WB)
|Jct. RTE 16
|17
|127
|Washington St
|18 (EB)
|131 (EB)
|Brighton, Cambridge
|20 (WB)
|131 (WB)
|Brighton, Cambridge, U-turn to Boston
|22 (EB)
|133 (EB)
|Prudential, Copley Square
|24A/B/C (EB)
|134A/B/C (EB)
|Jct. I-93, US 1, & RTE 3
|24 (WB)
|134 (WB)
|South Station
|25
|135
|South Boston
|26 (EB)
|137 (EB)
|Logan Airport
It will take roughly four weeks to change the exit number on the Pike from Boston to West Stockbridge. Crews will work overnight from 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.
New I-91 Exits
|Old Exit
|New Exit
|Street/Route
|1 (SB)
|1 (SB)
|Jct. US 5
|2 (NB)
|2 (NB)
|Jct. RTE 83
|3
|3
|Jct. US 5 & RTE 57
|4 (SB)
|4 (SB)
|Jct. RTE 83S & Main St.
|5 (NB)
|4 (NB)
|Broad St./Main St.
|6
|5
|E. Columbus Ave.
|7 (SB)
|5B (SB)
|W. Columbus Ave.
|8
|6
|Jct. I-291 & US 20
|9A/B (NB)
|7A/B (NB)
|Jct. US 20 & RTE 20A
|10 (NB)
|8 (NB)
|Jct. RTE 116
|11 (SB)
|8 (SB)
|Jct. US 20 & RTE 116
|12
|9
|Jct. I-391
|13A/B
|10A/B
|Jct. US 5
|14
|11
|Jct. I-90 & US 5
|15
|12
|Lower Westfield Rd.
|16
|14
|Jct. US 202
|17A/B (NB)
|15A/B (NB)
|Jct. RTE 141
|17 (SB)
|15 (SB)
|Jct. RTE 141
|18
|23
|Jct. US 5
|19 (NB)
|25 (NB)
|Jct. RTE 9
|20 (SB)
|26 (SB)
|Jct. US 5 & RTE 10
|21
|27
|Jct. US 5 & RTE 10
|22 (NB)
|30 (NB)
|Jct. US 5 & RTE 10
|23 (SB)
|32 (SB)
|Jct. US 5 & RTE 10
|24
|35
|Jct. US 5 & RTE 10
|25 (SB)
|36 (SB)
|Jct. RTE 116
|26
|43
|Jct. RTE 2 & RTE 2A
|27
|46
|Jct. RTE 2
|28A/B (NB)
|50A/B (NB)
|Jct. RTE 10
|28 (SB)
|50 (SB)
|Jct. RTE 10
How will the program be paid for?
The project, which is estimated to cost $2.8 million, will be paid for through Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) funds. HSIP funding carries a 90/10 split, which means that 90% of the project will be funded through federal funds and the remaining 10% will be funded through state highway funds.
Interactive Map
Due to the length and spacing of exits, the exit numbers on the following corridors will not be changed:
• Route 213
• Interstate 291
• Interstate 391
• Lowell Connector