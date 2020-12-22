INTERACTIVE MAP: Mass Pike exit renumbering

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The exit signs across the Massachusetts Turnpike have begun to have new numbers assigned to comply with federal mandates.

The MassDOT has started to change the exit numbers along the Mass Pike Sunday, December 11. The new exits will now correspond with a mileage-based system. Exit signs will be replaced on all highways that run through Massachusetts, including Interstate-91.

The exit numbers are being changed by MassDOT, to comply with federal highway mandates, which require mile-based exit signs. The benefits of the new signage include easier vehicle mileage tracking and more accurate emergency responses.

New Mass Pike Exits

Old ExitNew ExitStreet/Route
1 (WB)3 (WB)Jct. RTE 41 & RTE 102
210SJct. US 20
341Jct. US 202 & RTE 10
445Jct. I-91 & US 5
549Jct. RTE 33
651Jct. I-291
754Jct. RTE 21
863Jct. RTE 32
978Jct. I-84
1090Jct. I-290, I-395, & RTE 12
10A94Jct. US 20, RTE 146, & RTE 122A
1196Jct. RTE 122
11A106Jct. I-495
12111Jct. RTE 9
13117Jct. RTE 30
14 (EB)123 (EB)Jct. I-95, RTE 128, & RTE 30
15A/B (WB)123A/B (WB)Jct. I-95, RTE 128, & RTE 30
16 (WB)125 (WB)Jct. RTE 16
17127Washington St
18 (EB)131 (EB)Brighton, Cambridge
20 (WB)131 (WB)Brighton, Cambridge, U-turn to Boston
22 (EB)133 (EB)Prudential, Copley Square
24A/B/C (EB)134A/B/C (EB)Jct. I-93, US 1, & RTE 3
24 (WB)134 (WB)South Station
25135South Boston
26 (EB)137 (EB)Logan Airport

It will take roughly four weeks to change the exit number on the Pike from Boston to West Stockbridge. Crews will work overnight from 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

New I-91 Exits

Old ExitNew ExitStreet/Route
1 (SB)1 (SB)Jct. US 5
2 (NB)2 (NB)Jct. RTE 83
33Jct. US 5 & RTE 57
4 (SB)4 (SB)Jct. RTE 83S & Main St.
5 (NB)4 (NB)Broad St./Main St.
65E. Columbus Ave.
7 (SB)5B (SB)W. Columbus Ave.
86Jct. I-291 & US 20
9A/B (NB)7A/B (NB)Jct. US 20 & RTE 20A
10 (NB)8 (NB)Jct. RTE 116
11 (SB)8 (SB)Jct. US 20 & RTE 116
129Jct. I-391
13A/B10A/BJct. US 5
1411Jct. I-90 & US 5
1512Lower Westfield Rd.
1614Jct. US 202
17A/B (NB)15A/B (NB)Jct. RTE 141
17 (SB)15 (SB)Jct. RTE 141
1823Jct. US 5
19 (NB)25 (NB)Jct. RTE 9
20 (SB)26 (SB)Jct. US 5 & RTE 10
2127Jct. US 5 & RTE 10
22 (NB)30 (NB)Jct. US 5 & RTE 10
23 (SB)32 (SB)Jct. US 5 & RTE 10
2435Jct. US 5 & RTE 10
25 (SB)36 (SB)Jct. RTE 116
2643Jct. RTE 2 & RTE 2A
2746Jct. RTE 2
28A/B (NB)50A/B (NB)Jct. RTE 10
28 (SB)50 (SB)Jct. RTE 10

How will the program be paid for?

The project, which is estimated to cost $2.8 million, will be paid for through Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) funds. HSIP funding carries a 90/10 split, which means that 90% of the project will be funded through federal funds and the remaining 10% will be funded through state highway funds.

Interactive Map

Due to the length and spacing of exits, the exit numbers on the following corridors will not be changed:

• Route 213
• Interstate 291
• Interstate 391
• Lowell Connector

