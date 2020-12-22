INTERACTIVE MAP: Mass Pike exit renumbering

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The exit signs across the Massachusetts Turnpike have begun to have new numbers assigned to comply with federal mandates.

The MassDOT has started to change the exit numbers along the Mass Pike Sunday, December 11. The new exits will now correspond with a mileage-based system. Exit signs will be replaced on all highways that run through Massachusetts, including Interstate-91.

The exit numbers are being changed by MassDOT, to comply with federal highway mandates, which require mile-based exit signs. The benefits of the new signage include easier vehicle mileage tracking and more accurate emergency responses.

Old Exit New Exit Street/Route 1 (WB) 3 (WB) Jct. RTE 41 & RTE 102 2 10 SJct. US 20 3 41 Jct. US 202 & RTE 10 4 45 Jct. I-91 & US 5 5 49 Jct. RTE 33 6 51 Jct. I-291 7 54 Jct. RTE 21 8 63 Jct. RTE 32 9 78 Jct. I-84 10 90 Jct. I-290, I-395, & RTE 12 10A 94 Jct. US 20, RTE 146, & RTE 122A 11 96 Jct. RTE 122 11A 106 Jct. I-495 12 111 Jct. RTE 9 13 117 Jct. RTE 30 14 (EB) 123 (EB) Jct. I-95, RTE 128, & RTE 30 15A/B (WB) 123A/B (WB) Jct. I-95, RTE 128, & RTE 30 16 (WB) 125 (WB) Jct. RTE 16 17 127 Washington St 18 (EB) 131 (EB) Brighton, Cambridge 20 (WB) 131 (WB) Brighton, Cambridge, U-turn to Boston 22 (EB) 133 (EB) Prudential, Copley Square 24A/B/C (EB) 134A/B/C (EB) Jct. I-93, US 1, & RTE 3 24 (WB) 134 (WB) South Station 25 135 South Boston 26 (EB) 137 (EB) Logan Airport

It will take roughly four weeks to change the exit number on the Pike from Boston to West Stockbridge. Crews will work overnight from 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Old Exit New Exit Street/Route 1 (SB) 1 (SB) Jct. US 5 2 (NB) 2 (NB) Jct. RTE 83 3 3 Jct. US 5 & RTE 57 4 (SB) 4 (SB) Jct. RTE 83S & Main St. 5 (NB) 4 (NB) Broad St./Main St. 6 5 E. Columbus Ave. 7 (SB) 5B (SB) W. Columbus Ave. 8 6 Jct. I-291 & US 20 9A/B (NB) 7A/B (NB) Jct. US 20 & RTE 20A 10 (NB) 8 (NB) Jct. RTE 116 11 (SB) 8 (SB) Jct. US 20 & RTE 116 12 9 Jct. I-391 13A/B 10A/B Jct. US 5 14 11 Jct. I-90 & US 5 15 12 Lower Westfield Rd. 16 14 Jct. US 202 17A/B (NB) 15A/B (NB) Jct. RTE 141 17 (SB) 15 (SB) Jct. RTE 141 18 23 Jct. US 5 19 (NB) 25 (NB) Jct. RTE 9 20 (SB) 26 (SB) Jct. US 5 & RTE 10 21 27 Jct. US 5 & RTE 10 22 (NB) 30 (NB) Jct. US 5 & RTE 10 23 (SB) 32 (SB) Jct. US 5 & RTE 10 24 35 Jct. US 5 & RTE 10 25 (SB) 36 (SB) Jct. RTE 116 26 43 Jct. RTE 2 & RTE 2A 27 46 Jct. RTE 2 28A/B (NB) 50A/B (NB) Jct. RTE 10 28 (SB) 50 (SB) Jct. RTE 10

How will the program be paid for?

The project, which is estimated to cost $2.8 million, will be paid for through Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) funds. HSIP funding carries a 90/10 split, which means that 90% of the project will be funded through federal funds and the remaining 10% will be funded through state highway funds.

Due to the length and spacing of exits, the exit numbers on the following corridors will not be changed:

• Route 213

• Interstate 291

• Interstate 391

• Lowell Connector