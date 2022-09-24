STOUGHTON, Mass. (WWLP) – At least three police officers in Stoughton had inappropriate sexual relations with a young woman who committed suicide last year after becoming pregnant. That, according to the department’s Chief on Friday at the conclusion of a lengthy internal investigation.

Sandra Birchmore met the three officers as a teenager through the department’s youth program and was underage when one of the relationships began. The three officers are Matthew Farwell, William Farwell, and Robert Devine. They had all resigned before being interviewed for the investigation.

Hundreds of messages were uncovered over the course of several years and according to the Chief, Birchmore committed suicide last February, just days after Matthew Farwell ended their relationship.

The Stoughton Chief is calling on the state to de-certify the three officers and the Norfolk DA’s Office is looking into criminal charges.