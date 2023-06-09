HARDWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Private boats are restricted on Pottapaug Pond at the Quabbin Reservoir after an aquatic invasive species was discovered.

Deputy Communications Director for the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) Ilyse Wolberg told 22News staff at Quabbin Reservoir discovered an aquatic invasive species called Swollen Bladderwort in Pottapaug Pond earlier this week.

“DCR is doing survey work to develop a plan to deal with this plant and boats will be restricted until a plan is in place and we can prevent further spread,” a statement provided to 22News from DCR.

Swollen Bladderwort is a rootless, carnivorous, bushy submerged plant that can form dense mats at the water surface. They are not native to Massachusetts and have the potential to destroy native species such as vegetation, fish, and animals.

Swollen Bladderwort

The DCR is restricting the use of private boats to prevent the spread of the invasive plant to the reservoir and other bodies of water. However, there are motorized boats, canoes, and kayaks are available for rent.