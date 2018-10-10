Investigation finds requests to destroy State Police attendance records

The investigation into the abuse of overtime pay among state troopers shows that a request was sent to the state asking for hundreds of financial records to be destroyed.

According to documents from the state’s Records Conservation Board, State Police officials petitioned to have all of the agency’s time and attendance records for 2011 permanently destroyed.

The requests were made during ongoing probes into overtime abuse within the department.

Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Jay Gonzalez called on the Baker administration and the Inspector General to investigate these requests.

“We need to get to the bottom of who was trying to destroy these records while criminal investigations and audits were going on,” Gonzalez said.

The Baker campaign told 22News that payroll records shouldn’t be destroyed, especially with everything that’s going on with State Police and payroll issues.

A State Police spokesman said the records fell within state guidelines for destruction and weren’t part of any outside investigation or audit.