SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A new restaurant in South Hadley held its grand opening for its second location last weekend.

According to the Town of South Hadley’s weekly newsletter, Kelly Dobbins, the owner of Iona’s Kitchen, along with local and state officials, family, and friends held a grand opening at their second location at 20 Main Street. They also are located at 439 Main St. in Indian Orchard.

The restaurants offer eat-in, take-out, and catering. They are open Tuesday through Friday at 6 a.m., Saturdays at 7 a.m., and Sundays at 8 a.m. in South Hadley and 9 a.m. in Indian Orchard. The hours that each location closes varies however, both are closed on Mondays.

The menu items include breakfast sandwiches, or a choice of meals such as eggs, home fries, fish, grits, pancakes, chicken and waffles, steak, and more. The lunch and dinner menu has sandwiches such as turkey, veggie, and beef burgers, salads, fish, and chicken wings.