IRS backlog could delay your tax return from hitting your bank account

This Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows part of a 1040 federal tax form printed from the Internal Revenue Service website, in Zelienople, Pa. Tax filing season will start a bit later and look a bit different this year. That’s because the pandemic that defined 2020 has seeped into tax time as well. If you worked from home, received a relief payment, took on some gig work or filed unemployment benefits _ or someone filed a fake claim in your name _ there are things you need to be aware of. Likewise if you normally receive certain tax credits. The IRS will begin accepting tax returns on Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The IRS is facing staffing shortages and that’s led to a backlog in returns from the previous year.

“With the anticipated backlog of returns that could get held up, it’s really, really important to number one, get the return done correctly and number two, make sure you file early so you’re at least in the queue,” said Ray Maagero, a tax expert with Liberty Tax in West Springfield.

Usually before tax season starts up, the IRS has a million returns from the previous year. However, this year with staffing challenges among other things, that number has shot up to six million.

Maagero said the overwhelming majority of those returns that still haven’t been processed had a mistake on them or a form is missing. That’s when your tax return could go to “Error Resolution,” where it could take longer than 21 days.

“In Error Resolution, everything is handled manually and they’re short-staffed,” he said.

From the child tax credit to unemployment, Maagero said this year comes with much more complications than previous years and that’s why more people are coming through the door.

“The people are struggling with it and throwing up their hands and saying you know what? I want it done right. I don’t need my return to be held up and I want to make sure I get what I deserve,” he told 22News.

The vast majority of Americans have a tax deadline of April 18th. However, this year Massachusetts gets an extra day: Tuesday April 19th because of Patriots’ Day.