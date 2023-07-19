NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you find yourself on Route 18 in New Bedford, you’ll come across a sculpture called “Seagull Cinderella.” While some residents have enjoyed the sculpture, it has also disappointed enough people to create a petition to remove it.

“Seagull Cinderella” is described as a seagull shaped figure on a woman’s body. The artist of the sculpture, Donna Dodson, told our NBC affiliate WJAR the artwork was created to represent female empowerment and also the city’s history near the water.

The sculpture was first revealed in 2016, then relocated for a few years but has made its way back into the city. In 2016, an online petition to remove the sculpture was created and now a second petition has been created to get it removed. Residents in favor of removing the sculpture believe it is too inappropriate.

However, according to the artist the City of New Bedford is in favor of keeping the sculpture for now.