Isaias in Massachusetts: More than 74,000 National Grid customers without power Wednesday

(WWLP) – Power has been restored for thousands of National Grid customers across Massachusetts after Tropical Storm Isaias hit New England with heavy rain and winds Tuesday.

National Grid said employees and contractors are focused on clean-up and restoring power to nearly 190,000 customers affected by the storm that brought down large trees and power lines.

Power has since been restored for 162,500 customers in Massachusetts, according to National Grid. As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, 74,258 customers are still without power across the state.

“Our crews worked throughout the night and into today to restore power to hundreds of thousands of our customers, but we know there are still customers waiting,” said Michael McCallan, vice president of New England Electric Operations. “We are on track to restore most customers by tomorrow night, and we will continue working until every customer is back on.”





The hardest hit areas include Hampden, Berkshire, and Worcester counties. National Grid said power is expected to be restored to a majority of customers by Thursday night.

While following COVID-19 protocols, National Grid said crews have been working since Wednesday morning to remove downed wires, trees, broken poles, and other hazards in order to begin repairing the damage.

More than 2,700 National Grid crews are working in the field; 1,951 are in Massachusetts and 751 are in Rhode Island.

Here is more information on the cleanup progress, customers are urged to look up their addresses.