It’s your responsibility to clear snow from fire hydrants

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s not just your car and sidewalks you need to dig out after a snowstorm.

The West Springfield Fire Department told 22News residents not shoveling out fire hydrants is a common issue during snowstorms and that can lead to potentially dangerous situations.

They said if the hydrant isn’t cleared, it’s going to take them longer to put out a fire. Their trucks only have four minutes of water in them so there’s no time to waste. A fire can double in size in 30 to 60 seconds so the less time they need to spend shoveling out a fire hydrant, the quicker they can put out the fire.

“It is the homeowners responsibility to shovel them out but if you are in a neighborhood, maybe that homeowner is elderly, maybe the homeowner is on vacation,” Lt. Thomas Kane said. “It’s your hydrant too so look out for your neighbors.”

Firefighters are asking people to shovel out all around the hydrant four to five feet as well as a path from the street. While they have an app that shows them where the hydrants are if they are buried under snow, they also use those poles sticking out of them to figure out where they are.