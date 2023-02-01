WOBURN, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday night’s winning Mega Millions ticket was sold right here in Massachusetts.

A week after a $31 million ticket was sold in Belchertown, another $31 million has been won in Woburn. The $31 million Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold at Gibbs located at 107 Winn St. in Woburn. The store will receive $50,000 for the sale of the winning ticket.

Those winning numbers from Tuesday night’s drawing are 7-9-18-29-39, MegaBall 13.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, that jackpot comes with a $16.3 million cash option if the winner wants to take the money right away. There is no word on the identity of the winner. The ticket must be claimed within one year at the Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters located at 150 Mount Vernon Street in Dorchester.

Tuesday’s ticket is the fifth largest Mega Millions jackpot won in Massachusetts:

1. January 31, 2023: $31 million sold in Woburn

2. January 24, 2023: $31 million sold in Belchertown

3. October 16, 2012: $61 million ticket sold in Hyannis and split with ticket sold in California

4. August 19, 2011: $32 million ticket sold in Dorchester

5. July 2, 2004: $294 million ticket sold in Lowell