JetBlue flight from Boston’s Logan Airport to LAX returns an hour after take-off

BOSTON (WWLP) – A JetBlue flight from Boston’s Logan International Airport to Los Angeles safely returned an hour after takeoff Tuesday due to issues with the airplane’s hydraulic system.

A Jet Blue spokesman confirmed with 22News that flight 687 returned to Boston after a warning sign indicated an issue related to the airplane’s hydraulic system.

The hydraulic system of an aircraft is used to move and actuate the landing gear, flaps, and brakes.

Flight 687 landed in Boston with no issues and has been taken out of service for inspection, the airline said.

Passengers on the plane have been transferred to a different aircraft to resume travel.