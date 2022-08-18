SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield is holding a leadership hiring event that they say is their “first of its kind” Thursday.
The casino has full and part-time positions open in departments throughout the resort including the hotel, at one of the many restaurants, on the casino floor, and leadership roles. The hiring event will take place at Chandler Steak House from 2 to 5 p.m. for the following positions:
- Asst Exec Steward
- Sr Beverage Manager
- Asst Beverage Manager
- Asst GM – South End Market
- TAP Asst GM
- Employee Dining Room Sous Chef
- South End Market Sous Chef
- South End Market Exec Sous Chef
- Executive StewardCage Manager
MGM Springfield offers tuition reimbursement programs, free meals, a company match 401k plan, and competitive health benefits.