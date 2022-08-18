SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield is holding a leadership hiring event that they say is their “first of its kind” Thursday.

The casino has full and part-time positions open in departments throughout the resort including the hotel, at one of the many restaurants, on the casino floor, and leadership roles. The hiring event will take place at Chandler Steak House from 2 to 5 p.m. for the following positions:

Asst Exec Steward

Sr Beverage Manager

Asst Beverage Manager

Asst GM – South End Market

TAP Asst GM

Employee Dining Room Sous Chef

South End Market Sous Chef

South End Market Exec Sous Chef

Executive StewardCage Manager

MGM Springfield offers tuition reimbursement programs, free meals, a company match 401k plan, and competitive health benefits.