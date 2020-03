LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 03: Joe Biden supporters hold signs ahead of Biden’s Super Tuesday night event on March 03, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 1,357 Democratic delegates are at stake as voters cast their ballots in 14 states and American Samoa on what is known as Super Tuesday. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)



(WWLP) – Former Vice President Joe Biden has won the Democratic presidential primary in Massachusetts Tuesday night, upsetting Elizabeth Warren in her home state, according to the Associated Press.

NBC News is reporting that Biden secured 216,309 votes (33.5%), winning him 19 delegates. Biden has a total of 268 delegates in the Democratic field.

Other states won by the former vice president include Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Minnesota, and Arkansas.