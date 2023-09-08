SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The State Treasurer’s Office has update their list of unclaimed property with over 50,000 new listings, including West Newbury native John Cena.

The new listings accumulate millions of dollars of unclaimed money that belongs to individuals or businesses in the Commonwealth.

“We currently have over $3.4 billion in unclaimed property at Treasury, and it could be yours,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg. “Unclaimed property’s time is up; your time is now. So call our office today to begin the claims process.”

Where does this money come from? If you ever had a bank account, uncashed check, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, dividends, or an unattended safe deposit box that you may have just forgotten about over the years, that property becomes unclaimed and added to the unclaimed property list. The accounts are turned over after three years of inactivity.

The 50,000 new listings include unclaimed property over $100. You can check to see if your name is on the list at findmassmoney.gov or you can call their live call center at 888-344-MASS (6277).

Last year, the treasury department processed over 153,000 claims and returned more than $163 million in property.