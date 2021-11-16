Judge rules on breath test exclusions in Massachusetts OUI prosecutions

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The use of breath tests has been an essential tool in OUI prosecutions in Massachusetts, but a judge has ordered the complete exclusion of breath tests from OUI prosecutions in the state, pending further litigation.

Bernard sent 22News a news release reporting the latest ruling. It said in part, “This decision comes after lead defense attorney Joe Bernard raised serious concerns about not only software problems impacting the scientific reliability of breath test, but about the Office of Alcohol Testing (OAT)— the office that has been designated to care for and maintain the breath test machines and the machines—and its continued failure to disclose potentially exculpatory evidence that could benefit defendants charged with OUI.”

Judge Brennan ordered the statewide exclusion of breath test results pending further litigation and ordered that an evidentiary hearing be held on the “substantive issues” raised by the consolidated defendants no more than sixty days from the issuance of the Order.

Springfield Attorney Joseph D. Bernard is one of many lawyers in the state who have challenged the reliability of breathalyzers for several years. This issue goes back to early 2015 when several District Attorney’s suspended the use of breath tests as evidence. The state had detected a number of tests were flawed. The state eventually blamed officers saying they didn’t calibrate the machines correctly.

In February 2021, a Massachusetts court ordered that defendants in drunk driving convictions be notified that they can return to court and request that their conviction be overturned in the appropriate circumstances.