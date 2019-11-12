Verdict announced in trial of man charged in Trooper Clardy’s death

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP/AP) – A verdict has been reached in the trial of the man charged in the death of Massachusetts State Police Trooper Thomas Clardy.

Clardy was killed when the car David Njuguna was driving struck his cruiser in the breakdown lane on the Mass Pike in Charlton on March 16, 2016.

A judge announced Tuesday that Njuguna has been found guilty on charges of involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide, and operating to endanger.

The judge found Njuguna not guilty on charges of OUI manslaughter and felony motor vehicle homicide. He was accused of driving while high on marijuana at the time of the crash.

Njuguna’s bail has been revoked and he is scheduled for sentencing on November 21.

Thomas Clardy