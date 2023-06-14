SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is preparing to implement the Work and Family Mobility Act (WFMA), effective on July 1.

Nearly 200,000 undocumented immigrants living in Massachusetts will be able to apply for a driver’s license. Immigrants without legal status will have to go through the same standard process to receive a state license, like a permit and road test, and will pay standard translation fees, which will bring additional revenue to the state.

The RMV has worked with immigration advocacy groups, stakeholders, and impacted communities on best practices of implementing the new law. There will be increased staff, extended hours, and translated materials available.

For additional information a phoneline has been established in six languages including English, Spanish, Portuguese, Mandarin, Haitian Creole, and Vietnamese. 1-857-368-WFMA (9362)

According to the RMV, the following will be offered to residents soon:

Materials will be 15 languages, permits available in 35 languages, and interpreters (phone and in-person) available in 100+ languages.

Expanding call center staffing by 50 percent and adding a temporary, dedicated WFMA inquiry line operated by a vendor with live customer service representatives.

Expanding staffing at customer service centers by 50 percent and expanding hours of operation at many locations to include Saturdays and some evening hours.

More than doubling the number of road test examiners, adding temporary road test sites, and expanding hours for road test operations at many locations.

Appointments are required for the learner’s permit exam ($30), a road test ($35), and a Class D driver’s license ($50). They can be made online starting July 1st at Mass.Gov/myRMV.

“The Work and Family Mobility Act is a benefit for public safety, for our economy, and for our immigrant residents who should be able to drive to work, school, or the grocery store without fear. We are grateful to the advocates, legislators and public safety leaders who have worked so hard to get us to this point,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We are excited to begin implementing this new law, and the RMV has been working diligently to ensure a smooth process for all eligible applicants.”

“Every resident of Massachusetts who wants to drive should be able to drive if they meet the qualifications and that is now possible thanks to the Work and Family Ability Act,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Gina Fiandaca. “The Registry of Motor Vehicles is ready to welcome all residents, regardless of their immigration status, as they seek a driving license so they can legally drive to get to work, school, the doctor’s office, and to see family and friends. We are pleased to open our doors at the Registry of Motor Vehicles to all eligible applicants under the WFMA and will have road test materials in several languages, translation services available, and additional staff so that a resident’s first experience with the Registry is a successful one.”

“The Registry of Motor Vehicles has been working hard to implement the Work and Family Mobility Act and stands ready to support new customers as they seek Massachusetts driving credentials,” said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie. “We have collaborated with the advocacy community to help better understand the needs of those now eligible under the WFMA and ideas from the groups have been valuable in helping us make decisions regarding the deployment of additional support services and resources including multiple-language translations that will help make this process as seamless as possible.”

“Next month, immigrants in Massachusetts will be able to apply for a driver’s license regardless of their immigration status, thanks to the Work and Family Mobility Act,” said Lenita Reason, Executive Director of the Brazilian Worker Center and co-chair of Driving Families Forward. “The Driving Families Forward Coalition has been working with over 270 coalition partners to spread the message of this important moment. We are grateful to Governor Healey, her new administration, and the Registry of Motor Vehicles for all their hard work to ensure that community members receive the information necessary to successfully obtain a standard driver’s license starting on the first business day of implementation.”

“The implementation of the Work and Family Mobility Act will provide so many long-standing Massachusetts residents, 32BJ members and their families the ability to move about the Commonwealth safely and without fear, including many loved ones of 32BJ members,” said Chrystel Murrieta Ruiz, Political Coordinator 32BJ SEIU and co-chair of Driving Families Forward. “We are grateful to our fellow labor unions, advocates, community members, and others who made the passage of this act possible. We also want to thank all of the members and advocates who came to our training, to guarantee all communities are receiving the accurate information on this important moment. The RMV has been an important collaborator in this process, and we deeply appreciate the open lines of communication maintained in preparation for implementation.”