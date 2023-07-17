BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has released the casino gambling and sports betting revenue numbers for June 2023.

Combined gross gaming revenue (GGR) from Plainridge Park Casino (PPC), MGM Springfield (MGM) and Encore Boston Harbor (EBH) is estimated at $101-million. MGM brought in a total $22,211802.81 in GGR from table and slots games. Total taxes collected was $28,243,115.43.

Sports wagering brought in an estimated $32,204,595.08 in taxable revenue. $6,433,223.04 was collected for taxes.

Courtesy Massachusetts Gaming Commission

Since the casinos opened, the state has collected approximately $1.459 billion in total taxes and assessments from the casino operations of PPC, MGM and Encore. Additionally, the state has collected $40 million in sports wagering revenue since it began in person on January 31, 2023 and online on March 10, 2023.

Read the complete revenue reports at the Mass. Gaming Commission website.