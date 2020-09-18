Jury trials in Massachusetts to begin again in October

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The state announced that jury trials will begin again next month in Massachusetts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jury trials and most in-person court matters were brought to a halt back in March due to the pandemic. On Thursday, the state’s Supreme Judicial Court said Phase 1 of the gradual resumption of jury trials will begin on or after October 23rd.

Phase 1 will consist of a limited number of six-person jury trials that will be conducted in person. This cuts the normal 12-person jury in half.

These jury trials will resume in a select number of locations, with no more than one trial at a time conducted at each courthouse. The SJC has not announced these locations just yet, but say they will have to be approved by the Chief Justice of the applicable Trial Court department, in consultation with the Chief Justice of the Trial Court.

The SJC anticipates that Phase 2 of the will begin in February 2021. Things could change if there are significant changes in the rate of COVID-19 transmission in Massachusetts.