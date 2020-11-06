Jury trials in Massachusetts to begin phase 1

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The state announced that the jury trials will begin again at the end of November in Massachusetts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jury trials and most in-person court matters were brought to a halt back in March due to the pandemic. On Friday, the state’s Supreme Judicial Court said Phase 1 of the gradual resumption of jury trials will begin the week of November 30.

Phase 1 will will last two months and consist of a limited number of six-person jury trials that will be conducted in person. This cuts the normal 12-person jury in half.

These jury trials will resume in a select number of locations, with no more than one trial at a time conducted at each courthouse. The SJC has not announced these locations just yet, but say they will have to be approved by the Chief Justice of the applicable Trial Court department, in consultation with the Chief Justice of the Trial Court.