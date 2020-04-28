Jury trials in state courts postponed to at least July 1st

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Supreme Judicial Court has issued an order saying it will be even longer for Massachusetts courthouses to return to normal.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has announced that courts will be closed to the public until June 1.

Jury trials in both criminal and civil cases in state courts are postponed to at least July 1st. Only clerks, registers, and recorder’s offices can continue to conduct court business.

The only time the public is allowed inside the court is if they have an emergency situation that can’t be handled virtually.

Due to these regulations, justice is now served through a screen.

Attorney James Winston and other court officials have been conducting hearings and other court proceedings over the phone or through video conference. Similar to the way many expect our economy to re-open, Winston said when the court decides to let the public in, he thinks it will happen in stages.

“I think it’s going to be a slow build to get back to the way things were. Maybe with staggering cases or people may stand in the court house. There’s a lot of logistical concerns that the trial courts will have to iron out,” said Winston.

There’s no word as to how trials will be rescheduled once court is back in session. The courts have set up a hotline for people with questions about their cases.

To access that service you can call 833-91COURT (833-912-6878).