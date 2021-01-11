Jury trials to resume in Massachusetts courts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Jury trials here in Massachusetts will resume this week, as part of Phase 1 of the courts’ COVID-19 plan.

According to the Trial Court, Phase 1 will last two months and consist of a limited number of six-person jury trials that will be conducted in person. This cuts the normal 12-person jury in half.

No more than one trial at a time will be conducted at each courthouse.

The first trials will happen Tuesday in Lowell District Court and Plymouth District Court. No word yet on when jury trials will resume at other courts.

Jury trials and most in-person court matters were brought to a halt back in March due to the pandemic.