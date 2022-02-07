Justice Department signals possible safe infection sites for drug users

FILE – This July 31, 2017, file photo shows discarded syringes in an open-air heroin market that has thrived for decades, slated for cleanup along train tracks a few miles outside the heart of Philadelphia. Philadelphia wants to become the first U.S. city to allow supervised drug injection sites as a way to combat the […]

Mass. (WWLP) – The Justice Department is signaling it might be open to allowing so-called safe injection sites for those who use drugs.

Safe injection sites allow people to use intravenous drugs and other narcotics with protections against fatal overdoses. A trained medical professional is also on-site.

The Justice Department said it is “evaluating” such facilities and talking to regulators about “appropriate guardrails.” Stephen Murray is a paramedic and member of the organization SIFMA, which has been lobbying state lawmakers to allow these centers in Massachusetts.

“It’s been cited by Gov. Baker before as one of the reasons he didn’t want to support these sites moving forward was due to the federal government,” said Stephen Murray.

So Murray sees this as a new step toward getting these sites approved by lawmakers on Beacon Hill. He also points out that safe injection sites have a proven record of saving lives. Murray says they can also save taxpayer dollars, because less people experience drug overdoses that can land them in the hospital.