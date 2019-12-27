1  of  2
Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: Fire at large home in Concord, Mass. Gunshot victim taken to hospital following shooting in Springfield
Watch Live
Path to the Playoff 2PM: Live from the semifinals

K9 suffers minor injuries after being struck by car in Fairhaven

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Massachusetts Environmental Police

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Environmental Police K9 Hank suffered minor injuries after being inside a cruiser that was struck in Fairhaven Tuesday.

According to the Massachusetts Environmental Police’s Facebook page, an officer parked his cruiser in the grass beyond the breakdown lane with the police dog inside while he conducted a hunter check in the woods along 195.

While hunting, the cruiser was struck by an oncoming car, however, Hank only suffered minor injuries and was able to make it home Christmas afternoon to spend time with his family.

Photo: Massachusetts Environmental Police

Hank will be taking a few days off to recover.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at Noon