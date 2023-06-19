BOSTON (WWLP) – On June 23, the award-winning singer Kane Brown will make a stop at Boston’s Fenway Park.

This Drunk or Dreaming Tour follows Brown’s Blessed & Free Tour, in which he performed in all 29 NBA basketball venues. Brown is a multi-platinum, five-time Academy of Country Music award winner. Brown is also a GRAMMY award winner, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. He is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in contemporary country music.

With remaining seats left, fans can still purchase tickets to the Fenway show here. Other singers to perform at Fenway during the summer will be the following: