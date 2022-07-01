(WWLP) – On top of driving responsibly people who are heading out for the Fourth of July should make sure that their cars are properly maintained before hitting the road.

22News visited Interstate Towing in Chicopee and they encourage people to check their tires, ventilation, and air pressure to make sure everything is in tip-top condition. Interstate Towing says that the Fourth of July is one of the busiest weekends because cars are overheating, people are getting flat tires, or experiencing engine difficulties.

Stephen Gonneville, the General Manager of Interstate Towing said, “Always you know check your tires. Make sure they are road-worthy not dry rot, and the air pressure is correct. Try to keep some extra water with you, a blanket. Accidents do happen you could get stranded stuck on the side of the road.”

Gonneville also mentioned that if you do see emergency vehicles on the side of the road assisting people, move over and give them space to safely help those with car difficulties.