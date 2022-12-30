Mass. (WWLP) – New Year’s Eve can be one of the most dangerous times of the year on the road due to drunk driving.

A big part of new year’s celebration involve friends and family bar hopping and celebrating over champagne or a cold glass of beer. Traffic experts reminding people not to drink and drive and local restaurants are also preparing, making sure everyone gets home safely. 22News visited Packard’s in Northampton to learn more about how restaurants are gearing up ahead of this

holiday weekend.

Colin Warner, the Head Chef at Packard’s said, “We definitely like to keep a good eye on everybody. We have eyes on everything that’s going on. We try not to over serve anybody ever. I’m just looking forward personally myself is to just serving people the best food that I can possibly serve them and making sure everybody in this building is having a nice time.”