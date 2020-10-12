Keith Rocco takes down the win in the Sunoco Modified race at the Sunoco World Series of Racing

THOMPSON, CT (WWLP)- Keith Rocco took down the win in the 30 lap Sunoco Modified race on Sunday afternoon at the 58th annual Sunoco World Series of Racing at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park.

Rocco started the race in the third and made his way to the lead after some

crossover moves with Troy Talman and took the lead on lap four.

Rocco would have a dominating lead over the rest of the field. There would be a three-way battle for second between, Todd Owen, Ronnie Williams, and Bryan Narducci. Owen and Williams were starting to catch Rocco. The caution would come out with three laps remaining when Joe

Allegro, Jr spun. On the restart, Owen and Narducci got together on the backstretch as Owen hit the wall. Hatfield’s Tyler Leary and Paul LaPlante would also be involved bringing out the caution and the red flag.

When the green flag came back out, Rocco would lead and win the 30 lap event. Ronnie Williams finished in second and Bryan Narducci finished in third.

Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in 15th place.

Ryan Waterman took down the win in the 20 lap Samuel Adams Limited Sportsmen race. John O’Sullivan took down the win in the 20 lap Twisted Tea SK Light Modified race. The 2020 oval season at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park has come to an end. More information about the 2021 season will be announced in the future.