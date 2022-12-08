EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Southbridge kittens were rescued from an abandoned couch just days after they were born.

A litter of kittens was taken to Second Chance Animal Services Community Veterinary Hospital in Southbridge after worried neighbors called Southbridge Police Department for help. Officer Pennachio rescued the litter of kittens from an abandoned couch outside after the mother cat wasn’t seen for days.

Oreo getting a check up. (Courtesy: Second Chance Animal Services)

Mina at 4 weeks old (Courtesy: Second Chance Animal Services)

Oreo and Mina (Courtesy: Second Chance Animal Services)

Mina (Courtesy: Second Chance Animal Services)

Mina getting a check up. (Courtesy: Second Chance Animal Services)

“They were all cold and hungry, and I syringe fed them for that first night while I was transitioning them to a bottle,” said Dr. Kat Clark at Second Chance, who took the kittens home the night they were found.

Oreo and Mina were the only kittens that survived. At four weeks old the pair went to a foster home. The neighbors recently lost both their dog and cat to cancer within days of each other and they were devastated. The foster learned of their loss and encouraged them to contact Second Chance. The neighbors were able to meet Oreo and Mina and fell in love.

“While they can’t replace their new owners’ beloved pets, giving these little babies a home is a win-win,” said Oreo and Mina’s foster. “It’s so hard to let go, but it’s funny how things work out.”

Oreo and Mina were adopted the day before Thanksgiving, just in time to be home for the holidays! To make a donation to help provide and keep animals in homes, visit secondchanceanimals.org/help or by mail to Second Chance, PO Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515.