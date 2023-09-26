TAUNTON, Mass. (WWLP) – According to the Taunton Police Department, five officers have sustained injuries due to an altercation involving a knife-wielding suspect on Tuesday night.

The suspect was subdued by a taser device and will now be facing multiple felony charges.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:45 p.m., when Taunton Police officers pulled a vehicle over for a moving violation near 716 County St. The driver was cooperative during the stop. However, an unrelated motorist pulled up alongside and began shouting at the officers before speeding away in a 2010 gray Honda Accord.

Shortly after, another officer on patrol observed the Honda being operated recklessly. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled, narrowly missing an officer approaching the vehicle.

Under the direction of a police supervisor, the officer pursued the suspect until the suspect crashed into a multi-family dwelling on West Britannia Street, identified as the suspect’s residence. The suspect fled into the building and was pursued by officers.

During the pursuit inside, the suspect brandished a knife, injuring two officers with slashing wounds. Chief Walsh, residing nearby, responded to the scene and also faced an attack from the suspect. He deployed a Taser, subduing the suspect, who was then taken into custody.

One officer sustained severe slash wounds to the face and head and was airlifted to a Boston hospital for treatment. Another officer with knife wounds was taken to a local hospital. Chief Walsh was treated and released at Morton Hospital, while two more officers sustained injuries during the suspect’s apprehension and received treatment.

The suspect will face a range of felony charges and is known to the police. His identity is being withheld as he is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

There is no immediate threat to the community. Residents in the area of West Britannia Street will observe an increased police presence as the investigation remains active and ongoing.