LENOX, Mass. (NEWS10) — Kohl’s is set to open a new location in Berkshire County on November 4. The new store will be at 489 Pittsfield Road in Lenox.

The 35,000-square-foot store will feature a modernized design and national brands like Nike, Under Armour, Adidas, Levi’s, and Champion, as well as private Kohl’s brands such as Sonoma Goods for Life and LC by Lauren Conrad.

The store will also include self-returns, self-pick-up for eligible online orders, and Amazon Returns. Kohl’s has locations around the Capital Region and Massachusetts, but this is the first one in Berkshire County.

The retailer also recently announced that all of its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving this year. This is the third year Kohl’s will be closing its stores on the holiday.