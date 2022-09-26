BOSTON (WWLP) – The owners of Korean food stores located at two Massachusetts malls were issued fines for child labor violations.

According to a news release from the office of Attorney General Maura Healey, citations over $51,000 were issued to three specialty Korean food stores located in the Burlington Mall and the North Shore Mall for wage and hour and child labor violations. Peabody Losoon Park, Inc. dba Losoon Park, and its owners Losoon Park and Mili “Terry” Kim were issued nine citations for various labor violations including the following:

Failure to pay wages

Pay minimum wage and overtime

Furnish and keep true and accurate payroll records

Issue a suitable pay stub

Provide earned sick time

Obtain a valid work permit for working teens

The employment of a minor past 8:00 p.m. without supervision

An investigation was conducted when a complaint to the AG’s Office from a driver working for Losoon Park, alleging that they were not properly compensated for hours worked at the required minimum wage, or paid for overtime hours worked. All records requested from Losoon Park were not supplied during the AG’s audit which required testimony from employees.

The investigation by the Fair Labor Division revealed that Losoon Park failed to pay employees for hours worked, earned sick leave was not offered, and suitable pay stubs were not provided. At least two minors worked past 8 p.m. with supervision or a work permit.