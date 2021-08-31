Labor Day weekend reminders

BOSTON (SHNS) – As the holiday weekend approaches, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Tuesday reminded people to keep up COVID-19 precautions during any Labor Day plans.

During a briefing with the White House COVID-19 Response Team, she reiterated the importance of wearing masks indoors in public as a way to slow spread of the virus and offered a reminder that gathering outdoors, with other vaccinated people, is a way to help prevent transmission.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have seen the vast majority of transmission takes place among unvaccinated people in close indoor settings,” Walensky said.

She also encouraged people to use the holiday weekend to talk to any unvaccinated family and friends about the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccines.