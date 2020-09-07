Labor Day: What’s open, what’s closed

(WWLP) – Labor Day is a national holiday celebrating the contributions of American workers, as well as the successes of the labor movement. It is also commonly thought of as the last weekend of the summer season.
Most government services are unavailable and some private businesses will be closed or closing early to give their employees time to relax.
Here is a look at what is open, and what is closed, on Labor Day (Check with stores and restaurants for specific hours, as some may be closing early):
- Banks: Closed
- Federal Offices: Closed
- Libraries: Closed
- Municipal Offices: Closed
- Post Office: Closed, no mail delivery
- Public Transit: See below for schedule changes
- Registry of Motor Vehicles: Closed
- Restaurants: Open
- Retail Stores: Open
- Schools: Closed
- State Offices: Closed
- Shopping Malls: Open
Check with stores and restaurants for specific hours.
Public Transit:
- BRTA: No Service
- FRTA: No Service
- PVTA: Springfield-area bus routes will be operating on Sunday service. Visit PVTA.com for other service alerts.
Holyoke Mall will be open from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm on Labor Day. Hours that will vary from the mall are as follows:
- 110 Grill: 11:30 AM – 8:00 PM
- Best Buy: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
- Burlington: 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM
- Christmas Tree Shops: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
- Hobby Lobby: 9:00 AM -5:30 PM
- Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM
- Planet Fitness: 5:00 AM – 10:00 PM
- Sumo Japanese Steakhouse: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM
- Target: 8:00 am-10:00 pm**8:00 am-9:00 am is vulnerable guest shopping hour
- Uno Pizzeria & Grill: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM