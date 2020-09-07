Labor Day: What’s open, what’s closed

(WWLP) – Labor Day is a national holiday celebrating the contributions of American workers, as well as the successes of the labor movement. It is also commonly thought of as the last weekend of the summer season.

Most government services are unavailable and some private businesses will be closed or closing early to give their employees time to relax.

Here is a look at what is open, and what is closed, on Labor Day (Check with stores and restaurants for specific hours, as some may be closing early):

Banks: Closed

Federal Offices: Closed

Libraries: Closed

Municipal Offices: Closed

Post Office: Closed, no mail delivery

Public Transit: See below for schedule changes

Registry of Motor Vehicles: Closed

Restaurants: Open

Retail Stores: Open

Schools: Closed

State Offices: Closed

Shopping Malls: Open

Check with stores and restaurants for specific hours.

Public Transit:

BRTA: No Service

FRTA: No Service

PVTA: Springfield-area bus routes will be operating on Sunday service. Visit PVTA.com for other service alerts.

Holyoke Mall will be open from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm on Labor Day. Hours that will vary from the mall are as follows: