CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re finally getting a break from the heat but we’re still in need of rain.

It continues to be very dry in western Massachusetts. At Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee, so far this month they have reported 1.18″ of rain. On average for the month is around 4 inches of rain.

Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and most of Berkshire County are in the critical drought category. Where it has gotten much worse is in the eastern part of the state. It was a critical drought now it has been upgraded to an extreme drought out towards Boston, southeastern Massachusetts and in the northeast part of the state as well.

Level 4 – Emergency Drought

Level 3 – Critical Drought areas ban on all non-essential outdoor water use

areas ban on all non-essential outdoor water use Level 2 – Significant Drought areas limit outdoor watering to hand-held hoses or watering cans, before 9:00 am or after 5:00 pm, and

areas limit outdoor watering to hand-held hoses or watering cans, before 9:00 am or after 5:00 pm, and Level 1 – Mild Drought areas limit outdoor watering to no more than one day a week (before 9:00 am or after 5:00 pm only).

A number of western Massachusetts cities and towns have water restrictions in place.

Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) urges residents and businesses to be mindful of their overall water use, by limiting outdoor watering to hand-held hoses or watering cans.

Skies will be partly sunny Thursday with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. There is the chance for a passing shower. There is a chance for a shower or thunderstorm during the evening hours otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the lower 60s.



Friday and the weekend are looking really nice with lots of sunshine, low humidity and temperatures around 80 degrees.

The 22News Storm Team is tracking some much-needed rain next week.