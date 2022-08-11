Eagles over Lake Mattawa in Orange (Photo sent to 22News from Chris)

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Lake Mattawa, a 112-acre lake in Orange, is closed due to high levels of E. coli bacteria in the water.

According to the town’s website, on Wednesday the Board of Health is urging residents to not swim in the lake after water quality testing showed high levels of E. coli bacteria.

Most people infected with E. coli have severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Symptoms usually start three to four days after swallowing the bacteria, and most recover without treatment after five to seven days.