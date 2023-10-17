BOSTON (WWLP) – A body that was found on Carson Beach in South Boston Monday has been identified as a homeless woman from Las Vegas.

According to Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, at around 7 a.m. Monday Troopers were called after a body was found at Carson Beach on Day Boulevard. Police have identified the woman as 29-year-old Megan Anderson. Her last known permanent address was in Las Vegas and may have been currently homeless.

The cause of death is pending the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s determination however, there was no indication of trauma.