Last day to file taxes 2021

(WWLP) – Monday, May 17 is the final day to file your taxes and pay the internal revenue service what’s owed to them.

The due date was originally April 15 but was extended until May 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tax deadline also includes the responsibility to pay what’s owed to the Massachusetts Department of revenue.

Only in the state of Hawaii did taxpayers have to get their returns filed no later than April 15th.

Filing electronically is the fastest way to get your taxes done. If you need more time, individual taxpayers can request a filing extension until October 15th.

When filing your taxes don’t forget to answer whether you got your stimulus payment. If you didn’t receive one, you could get that amount in your return if you qualify. All stimulus checks are tax-free.