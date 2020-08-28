Last day to vote early in person for Massachusetts Primary

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday is the last day to vote early in-person for the state primary.

If you’re going to be voting in person at an early voting location, the election officials will check you in which is similar to the process used on election day.

After voting, you will enclose your ballot into an envelope to be counted on September 1. To find your early voting location and times, just go to the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s website. Most locations will be open between 8:30 a.m. Friday morning and 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

If you are voting by mail, you would have already applied for that ballot by now. Mail-in ballots must be into your local election official by 8:00 p.m. on the primary day which is Tuesday, September 1.

If you don’t want to send the ballot through the mail, many communities have ballot drop-off boxes and of course, you can always choose to just vote in-person on primary day.