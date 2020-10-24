Last day you can register to vote for November election

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday is your final chance to register to vote in the November election which is now just a little over a week away.

There are a few options when it comes to registering to vote in Massachusetts before the end of the day. According to the Secretary of the Commonwealth, all local election offices will be open until 8:00 p.m. Saturday night so that you can register.

But if in-person is not an option, you can still register online here.

If you are planning on mailing in your voter registration, you have to make sure it is postmarked for Saturday.

If you are not sure if you are registered, you can also check your status on the website.

Early voting will run through the 30th. The deadline to submit your vote by mail application is the 28th, but the Secretary of the Commonwealth is urging you to send it as soon as possible.

Massachusetts residents really seem to be taking advantage of early voting. As of Friday, over 1.4 million people have already voted in this election. That’s nearly 43 percent of all the ballots cast in the 2016 election.