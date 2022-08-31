SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Diocese of Springfield has added one name to the list of “Finding of Credibility of Allegations of Sexual Abuse of a Minor.”

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Diocese, late Father Daniel Leo Gill is included on the list after a credible finding by the diocesan Review Board. The nature of the reported conduct was sexual abuse of a minor between 1967 – 1971. Gill served for 37 years in the Diocese of Springfield, from 1958 – 1995. His assignments included:

Saint Peter Parish, Great Barrington (1958)

Holy Family Parish, Holyoke (1958-1962)

Saint Jerome Parish, Holyoke (1962-1969)

Saint Charles Borromeo Parish, Pittsfield (1969-1978)

Saint Christopher Parish, Brimfield (1978-1995)

Gill died in 1995.

The diocese encourages anyone who has information on misconduct to report directly to law enforcement as well as to the Office of Safe Environment and Victim Assistance at 413-452-0624.