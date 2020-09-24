Latest COVID-19 map shows no high-risk areas in Massachusetts in last 14 days

Massachusetts
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town.

In the last 14 days in western Massachusetts, Springfield has had 95 cases, Holyoke had 23 cases and Chicopee had 19 cases.

Based on the average daily cases per 100,000 residents, each city or town has been designated as a higher risk (red), moderate risk (yellow), or lower risk (green) community. Communities with fewer than 5 cases are not given a designation.

Cities/Towns ranked High risk (red):

  • 0

Cities/Towns ranked Moderate risk (yellow):

  • Springfield
  • East Longmeadow
  • Great Barrington
  • Monson
  • Wilbraham
  • Holyoke
  • Williamstown

Cities/Towns ranked Low risk (green):

  • Agawam
  • Palmer
  • Chicopee
  • Ludlow
  • West Springfield
  • Westfield

INTERACTIVE MAP: Massachusetts community-level COVID-19 data reporting

You can view in more detail, including how many people have been tested in each city town, on the Mass.gov website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today