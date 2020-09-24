Latest COVID-19 map shows no high-risk areas in Massachusetts in last 14 days

BOSTON (WWLP) – Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town.

In the last 14 days in western Massachusetts, Springfield has had 95 cases, Holyoke had 23 cases and Chicopee had 19 cases.

Based on the average daily cases per 100,000 residents, each city or town has been designated as a higher risk (red), moderate risk (yellow), or lower risk (green) community. Communities with fewer than 5 cases are not given a designation.

Cities/Towns ranked High risk (red):

0

Cities/Towns ranked Moderate risk (yellow):

Springfield

East Longmeadow

Great Barrington

Monson

Wilbraham

Holyoke

Williamstown

Cities/Towns ranked Low risk (green):

Agawam

Palmer

Chicopee

Ludlow

West Springfield

Westfield

You can view in more detail, including how many people have been tested in each city town, on the Mass.gov website.