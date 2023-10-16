SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a celebration of leaders in Springfield this Monday night, who are making a lasting impact on the western Massachusetts Latinx community.

This Monday evening, the Latino Economic Development Corporation honored the ALX 100 Top Latino leaders across the state and nearly 20 from the western Massachusetts area. Their work has influenced positive change within the latinx community by improving education and growing wealth.

When asked about issues facing the LatinX community, the founder of Latino EDC says more work needs to done to embracing all Hispanic immigrants. “Lets make sure that those jobs that are available, 6 million jobs available in the United States, lets fill those jobs and embrace this community, lets not push them away,” said Founder and Director of the Latino Economic Development Corporation, Andrew Melendez.

His says his goal is to make sure the Latino community is not forgotten across the state, and inspire more Latino leaders in western Massachusetts.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.