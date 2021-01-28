Lawmakers demand phone line for vaccine appointments instead of ‘maze of links’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state’s vaccination sign up has been described as a “maze of links.” It’s just too confusing for older adults who either don’t have internet access or aren’t computer savvy enough to figure it out.

So now state lawmakers and organizations that advocate for the elderly are demanding action. Local Councils of Aging have started assisting with sign up’s but there are still many challenges

Sherry Manyak Executive Director of the Chicopee Council of Aging told 22News, “The slots were going before you even got to finish through all the different screens. They ask you so many questions, I want to say there are 15 screens that you’ll see that you have to answer questions. That’s very challenging for a senior.”

Manyak added that 10 people were answering phones and fielding questions since Wednesday.

AARP Massachusetts is calling for a dedicated phone line, citing that older adults prefer to speak directly to someone rather than go online and lawmakers are voicing that as well.

Longmeadow Senator Eric Lesser proposed an emergency bill that, if passed, would force Governor Baker to immediately launch a 24/7 hotline where appointments can be set up, as well as a one-stop, easy to use online portal.

“That’s especially important here in western Mass.,” said Lesser. “We have a lot of people that don’t have adequate access to the internet or don’t have access to the internet at all so we need to make sure we add that phone option to make sure we are reaching everyone.”

The bill already has over 50 co-sponsors and counting.

Companies like CVS are also recognizing the need for a phone-based appointment system. They’ve added an option for people to call. 15,000 more appointments were added to the mass vaccination site in Springfield. CVS is also adding more.

Gov. Baker added that the mass vaccination sites will have the most appointments available, which will be added every Thursday.

He said more sites will be announced in the coming days.