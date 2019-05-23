Lawmakers launch campaign to teach young adults about healthy relationships

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker Administration has launched a social media campaign to teach young adults the skills they need to develop healthy relationships.

Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karen Polito on Wednesday launched the ‘Respectfully’ campaign, which targets teens and young adults.

They hope to focus on issues that adolescents face every day. Through short cartoon videos, the ‘Respectfully’ campaign will feature healthy relationship scenarios between peers, friends, and intimate partners.

Lawmakers said the campaign will teach teens how to interact with one another in a respectful manner, something that needs to be emphasized to young adults in a “social media culture.”

“We see what’s happening externally on Instagram and Snapchat but we don’t see what it takes to make two people work as a team and our abilities to develop relationships are lacking because of it,” Emma Demerath said.

Their message will not only be shared on social media but on billboards and through flyers as well.

We are also asking as part of this campaign for school committees and municipal leaders to adopt a resolution that they are a ‘Respectfully’ community so they can begin to share these messages.

Governor Baker said schools could play an instrumental role in sharing the messages of the ‘Respectfully’ campaign.

The goal of the campaign is to curb sexual assault and domestic violence by giving young adults the tools they need to form healthy relationships.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.