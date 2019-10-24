Lawmakers propose standardize vaccinations for Massachusetts children

BOSTON (WWLP) – A number of Massachusetts school-children have not been vaccinated, as required by state law.

Members of both the House and Senate are teaming up to make sure Massachusetts children are protected from preventable childhood diseases. Their proposal attempts to standardize the immunization and exemption processes for all K-12 schools, summer camps, colleges and universities in the state.

Under the plan, parents who want their children exempt from vaccinations for things like chickenpox, measles, and polio would have to file their exemption request through the Department of Public Health.

“We really have pockets all across the state that are at risk here and that is why we need to look at this comprehensively with a public health infrastructure at the state level,” Senator Rausch, the bill’s sponsor said.

Right now more than 4-percent of students in western Massachusetts communities like Springfield and Pittsfield do not meet school vaccination requirements.

Massachusetts schools are not required to share the data they have on unvaccinated students, which is just one of the data collection requirements that this bill aims to address.