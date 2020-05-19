Lawmakers work to provide financial relief for small businesses in MA

BOSTON (WWLP) – What we’ve seen over the last few months is a complete shutdown of small businesses like hair salons, restaurants and day spas, to name a few.

Elected officials like Longmeadow State Senator Eric Lesser, say they’re looking for a plan to both protect public health and re-open businesses in a way that allows them to stay open.

“There needs to be another stimulus from the federal government, there needs to specifically be support targeted at state and local finances so that our cities and towns can continue to provide that coronavirus relief,” Lesser said.

Senator Lesser said the state legislature will also have to step up and provide small businesses with the financial relief they need to make it through this pandemic.

The governor’s plan requires businesses to run at 25 percent occupancy, which even when open – causes them to lose a significant amount of revenue.

Helping businesses stay open during that time and make up for the money they’ve lost is something that Senator Lesser and his colleagues will be focusing on.