Closings and Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Lawn care tips that can be started now and what to wait for

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NC_springlawncare0330_mezzn_174203

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Many people are spending more time at home during Massachusetts’ stay-at-home advisory in effect for the coronavirus pandemic.

With the weather warming up, many homeowners are turning to lawn care to spend their free time. Now is a good time to get your yard ready for a nice summer.

Right now is the time for general yard clean up, seeding and crabgrass preventative. You can start mowing, but it helps to mow a little shorter than normal.

In the next few weeks, you can start weed preventative and lawn food.

It’s not until May that you need to start fertilizing. This is also the time to start mowing at a regular height. Fertilizing would’ve been recommended earlier if we kept up with our warmer temperatures we saw earlier this month, but more recently, they’ve dipped below normal, so soil temperatures dropped back down. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets

Donate Today