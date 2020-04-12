Lawn care tips that can be started now and what to wait for

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Many people are spending more time at home during Massachusetts’ stay-at-home advisory in effect for the coronavirus pandemic.

With the weather warming up, many homeowners are turning to lawn care to spend their free time. Now is a good time to get your yard ready for a nice summer.

Right now is the time for general yard clean up, seeding and crabgrass preventative. You can start mowing, but it helps to mow a little shorter than normal.

In the next few weeks, you can start weed preventative and lawn food.

It’s not until May that you need to start fertilizing. This is also the time to start mowing at a regular height. Fertilizing would’ve been recommended earlier if we kept up with our warmer temperatures we saw earlier this month, but more recently, they’ve dipped below normal, so soil temperatures dropped back down.