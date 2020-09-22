Lawrence man arrested after police seize large quantity of meth from home and auto school

LAWRENCE, Mass (WWLP) – A Lawrence man was arrested Friday after Massachusetts State Police found a large quantity of narcotics when searching a Lawrence home and a North Andover driving school.

According to Massachusetts State Police, officers executed search warrants after an investigation lead to a large-scale methamphetamine distributor. The two month investigation included multiple controlled purchases of the drug from both the suspect’s Colonial Road home and North Andover Auto School, which he owns.

The investigation team searched the suspect’s home and seized approximately two pounds of methamphetamine, vials of an unknown liquid, and paraphernalia related to narcotics distribution. The vehicle at the home was also searched and police seized methamphetamine from inside the vehicle. Investigators located 400 grams of methamphetamine, pills, and approximately $12,000 in US currency at North Andover Auto School.

Fifty-six year old Michael LaRocque was arrested in his home and arraigned in Lawrence District Court Friday for two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine over 200 grams.

LaRocque was held on $250,000 bail, ordered to surrender his passport, and remain substance free. His next hearing for the case is October 19.

The investigation included the following departments:

Troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction and Enforcement Team’s North Unit

The Office of the Attorney General

Massachusetts State Police Technical Services and Crime Scene Services Sections

Troopers from New Hampshire State Police

Agents from federal Homeland Security Investigations and the Drug Enforcement Administration

Lawrence Police

North Andover Police