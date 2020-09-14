Lawrence man arrested and charged with distributing fentanyl pills

BOSTON (USDOJ) – A Lawrence man was arrested today and charged in federal court in Boston in connection with distributing fentanyl pills.

Ruben Mejia, 28, was charged by criminal complaint with possession with intent to distribute and distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl. Following an initial appearance, Mejia was detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for Sept. 18, 2020.

According to charging documents, Mejia sold an estimated 500 fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone pills for $4,000 ($8 per pill) on Aug. 13, 2020. Mejia sold the pills, which he stored in a baby diaper, in five bags containing approximately 100 pills each. On Aug. 26, 2020, Mejia sold another estimated 500 fentanyl pills for another $4,000. Today, Mejia was arrested after he was found in possession of an estimated 5,000 fentanyl pills, which he planned to sell for $40,000.

The charge of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl provides for a sentence of at least five years and up to 40 years in prison, at least four years and up to life of supervised release and a fine of up to $5 million. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling; Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Field Division; and Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig Estes of Lelling’s Narcotics and Money Laundering Unit is prosecuting the case.